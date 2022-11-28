trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

BlockFi files for bankruptcy, latest crypto company to fail

by KEN SWEET and MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 11/28/22 11:55 AM ET
by KEN SWEET and MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 11/28/22 11:55 AM ET
Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, the latest casualty of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

New Jersey-based BlockFi had been struggling for much of this year but was given a lifeline this summer in the form of an FTX line of credit. FTX’s own bankruptcy, however, all but sealed BlockFi’s financial fate. BlockFi suspended withdrawals after FTX’s failure, and it had hired bankruptcy specialists in recent days.

BlockFi was one of several crypto currency lenders to pop up in recent years. The company gave loans to customers using their crypto assets as collateral. The severe drop in the value of bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies made the collateral that BlockFi had secured often worth less than the loans it had outstanding.

In addition, this summer’s line of credit from FTX ended up being an albatross around the company’s neck. FTX’s financial rescue package was no longer available to BlockFi once it ran into its own financial trouble, and BlockFi said any attempts to get additional funds in the days before the bankruptcy were not honored.

“This exposure created a liquidity crisis” for the company, its lawyers said in a court filing.

In its bankruptcy filing, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors, and liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. It said bankruptcy protection will allow it to stabilize the company and restructure. It has $256.9 million in cash on hand, which it expects will provide enough cushion to support some operations during the restructuring.

One creditor among BlockFi’s debts is the Securities and Exchange Commission. Back in February, BlockFi settled with the SEC over its crypto lending products, agreeing to pay $100 million in fines and penalties. Roughly $30 million of that is still owed to the U.S. government.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  5. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  6. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  9. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  10. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  11. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  12. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  13. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  14. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  15. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  16. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  17. CNN announces changes to White House team
  18. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
Load more

Video

See all Video