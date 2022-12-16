trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Bogus ‘Bitcoin killer’ cryptocurrency founder pleads guilty

by The Associated Press - 12/16/22 4:39 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/16/22 4:39 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, a pyramid scheme that conned billions of dollars from investors worldwide, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. prosecutors said Friday.

Touted as a “Bitcoin killer,” prosecutors said the purported cryptocurrency co-founded by Ruja Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood in 2014 in Bulgaria was actually worthless. Though marketed as a cryptocurrency, it was never mined using computers and there was no public and verifiable blockchain. The value of OneCoin was not set by supply and demand, but by its operators, they said.

Greenwood, 45, was arrested at his island residence in Thailand in 2018 and extradited to the United States. He pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan.

Greenwood, a citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom, has been detained since his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Greenwood helped operate one of the largest international fraud schemes in history. His office said victims invested more than $4 billion.

“Greenwood’s lies were designed with one goal, to get everyday people all over the world to part with their hard-earned money — real money — and to line his own pockets to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Williams said in a statement.

Ignatova, nicknamed the Cryptoqueen and described as OneCoin’s top leader, disappeared in October 2017 and remains at large. In June, she was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List and there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

OneCoin’s growth was fueled by multilevel marketing, in which members received commissions for recruiting others to purchase cryptocurrency packages.

Though Ignatova boasted that OneCoin would be “the Bitcoin killer,” she and Greenwood referred to it as “trashy coin” in email correspondence. In one email, Greenwood referred to investors as idiots.

Greenwood pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced April 5.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  2. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  3. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  4. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  5. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  6. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  7. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  8. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  9. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  10. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  11. Five things to know about the end of Title 42
  12. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  13. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  14. HBCU Winston-Salem State issues response to student being arrested in classroom
  15. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  16. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  17. Feds have gained access to emails from Trump allies, Perry, Eastman, unsealed ...
  18. Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
Load more

Video

See all Video