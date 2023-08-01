trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters

by AP - 08/01/23 7:29 AM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 7:29 AM ET
The San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter is seen Monday, July 31, 2023. A brightly flashing "X" sign has been removed from the building just days after it was installed. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
The San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter is seen Monday, July 31, 2023. A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the building just days after it was installed. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.

The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

The chaotic rebrand of Twitter’s building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X. While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a message for comment Monday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  2. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  3. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  4. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  5. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  6. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  7. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  8. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  9. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Virginia makes exit from regional emissions program official, drawing appeal
  16. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  17. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  18. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
Load more