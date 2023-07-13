trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories

by AP - 07/13/23 3:01 PM ET
by AP - 07/13/23 3:01 PM ET
FILE - The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE – The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories.

“The arrangement sees OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the two organizations said in a joint statement.

The price of the deal was not disclosed.

OpenAI and other technology companies must ingest large troves of written works, such as books, news articles and social media chatter, to improve their AI systems known as large language models. Last year’s release of ChatGPT has sparked a boom in “generative AI” products that can create new passages of text, images and other media.

The tools have raised concerns about their propensity to spout falsehoods that are hard to notice because of the system’s strong command of grammar and human language. They also have raised questions about to what extent news organizations and others whose writing, artwork, music or other work was used to “train” the AI models should be compensated.

Along with news organizations, book authors have sought compensation for their works being used to train AI systems. More than 4,000 writers — among them Nora Roberts, Margaret Atwood, Louise Erdrich and Jodi Picoult — signed a letter late last month to the CEOs of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and other AI developers accusing them of exploitative practices in building chatbots that “mimic and regurgitate” their language, style and ideas. Some novelists and the comedian Sarah Silverman have also sued OpenAI for copyright infringement.

“We are pleased that OpenAI recognizes that fact-based, nonpartisan news content is essential to this evolving technology, and that they respect the value of our intellectual property,” said a written statement from Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “AP firmly supports a framework that will ensure intellectual property is protected and content creators are fairly compensated for their work.”

The two companies said they are also examining “potential use cases for generative AI in news products and services,” though didn’t give specifics. OpenAI and AP both “believe in the responsible creation and use of these AI systems,” the statement said.

The AP deal is valuable to a company like OpenAI because it provides a trove of material that it can use for training purposes, and is also a hedge against losing access to material because of lawsuits that have threatened their access to material, said Nick Diakopoulos, a professor of communications studies and computer science at Northwestern University.

“In order to guard against how the courts may decide, maybe you want to go out and sign licensing deals so you’re guaranteed legal access to the material you’ll need,” Diakopoulos said.

The AP doesn’t currently use any generative AI in its news stories, but has used other forms of AI for nearly a decade, including to automate corporate earnings reports and recap some sporting events. It also runs a program that helps local news organizations incorporate AI into their operations, and recently launched an AI-powered image archive search.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  7. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  8. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  9. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  10. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  11. Hollywood actors strike as union negotiations fail
  12. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  13. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  14. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  15. House takes up hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage
  16. Not Sioux land: Understanding the fallacies behind Ben & Jerry’s ‘stolen ...
  17. Arizona steps up criminal probe of GOP in 2020 election: report 
  18. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
Load more