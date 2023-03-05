trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Chinese company rejects rights accusation after US sanctions

by The Associated Press - 03/05/23 11:20 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/05/23 11:20 AM ET
FILE – The flags of the U.S. and Chinese are displayed together on top of a trishaw in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2018. BGI Group, one of the world’s biggest genetics analysis companies, said Sunday, March 5, 2023, it never would be involved in human rights abuses after the U.S. government said there was a danger some of its units might contribute to Chinese surveillance.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

BEIJING (AP) — BGI Group, one of the world’s biggest genetics analysis companies, said Sunday it never would be involved in human rights abuses after the U.S. government said there was a danger some of its units might contribute to Chinese surveillance.

Three BGI units were among Chinese companies added to an “entity list” last week that limits access to U.S. technology on security or human rights grounds. The Commerce Department cited a risk BGI technology might contribute to surveillance. Activists say Beijing is trying to create a database of genetic information from Muslims and other Chinese minorities.

The Chinese government accused Washington on Friday of improperly attacking China’s companies.

BGI, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, said its services are only for civilian and scientific purposes.

The U.S. decision “may have been impacted by misinformation and we are willing and able to clarify,” BGI Group said in an emailed response to questions. It didn’t mention Uyghurs or other Muslim minorities but previously has denied it provided technology to surveil them.

“BGI Group does not condone and would never be involved in any human-rights abuses,” the company said.

The “entity list” designation requires BGI Research, Forensic Genomics International and BGI Tech Solutions (Hongkong) Co., Ltd. to obtain government permission to acquire sensitive U.S. technology.

Other Chinese companies were cited for their role in the ruling Communist Party’s military modernization or weapons development by Iran and Pakistan and suspected human rights abuses in Myanmar.

Washington has accused China of trying to use civilian companies to obtain processor chip, aerospace and other technologies with possible military or security uses.

Beijing retaliated for earlier U.S. restrictions by creating its own “unreliable entity” list of foreign companies that might endanger China’s national sovereignty, security or development interests.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense unit were added to the restricted list last month after they supplied weapons to Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. They are barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  2. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  3. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  4. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  5. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  6. Hogan says he won’t run for president in 2024
  7. Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg 
  8. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  9. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  10. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  11. Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 
  12. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  13. Sununu predicts Trump won’t be 2024 GOP nominee: ‘That’s just not going ...
  14. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  15. Nevada Democrats oust incumbent, elect ‘unity’ candidate as party chair
  16. House Republicans’ inauspicious start to ‘Benghazi 2.0’
  17. Understanding why some in the US don’t want victory in Ukraine
  18. What if Marjorie Taylor Greene’s secessionist fantasy came true?
Load more

Video

See all Video