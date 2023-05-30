trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Chipmaker Nvidia joins exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization

by AP - 05/30/23 11:36 AM ET
by AP - 05/30/23 11:36 AM ET
FILE - People gather in the Nvidia booth at the Mobile World Congress mobile phone trade show Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence. Nvidia Corp. joins companies like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
FILE – People gather in the Nvidia booth at the Mobile World Congress mobile phone trade show Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence. Nvidia Corp.…

Nvidia has joined the exclusive club of companies with a $1 trillion market capitalization as the chipmaker benefits from the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia Corp. joins tech titans like Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft in the $1 trillion club. Its stock rose 5% in Tuesday trading, eclipsing $408 per share. Since its initial public offering in 1999, the stock is up roughly 33% annually compared with an average annual gain of 7% in the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same time.

Last week the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts.

Industry experts believe Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, could be an early look at how AI may reshape the tech sector. The company was founded in 1993 and initially focused on 3D graphics and gaming. Co-founder Jensen Huang remains the company’s president and chief executive.

AI chips are designed to perform artificial intelligence tasks faster and more efficiently. While general-purpose chips like CPUs can also be used for simpler AI tasks, they’re “becoming less and less useful as AI advances,” a 2020 report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology notes.

Nvidia’s chips are used in applications ranging from robotics and the metaverse to medical imaging and video analytics.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  9. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  10. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  11. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  12. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  13. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  14. Massie says he plans to help advance debt limit bill
  15. Did we just dodge a recession?
  16. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
  17. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video