trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses by falling behind on bills

by BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press - 01/03/23 5:59 PM ET
by BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press - 01/03/23 5:59 PM ET

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks — and this apparently has included falling behind on rent payments at the company’s offices.

Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco, according to a lawsuit filed by the building’s landlord last week.

The landlord at 650 California St., which is not Twitter’s main San Francisco headquarters, served a notice to the social media company on Dec. 16 informing it that it would be in default if it didn’t pay within five days. The five days elapsed without payment, according to the lawsuit.

The landlord, Columbia REIT 650 California LLC, is seeking damages totaling the back rent, as well as attorney fees and other expenses. Twitter signed a seven-year lease for the offices in 2017. The monthly rent was $107,526.50 in the first full year and increase gradually to $128,397 per month in the seventh year.

Twitter did not respond to a message for comment. The company no longer has a media relations department.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and the company is on the hook for about $1 billion a year in interest payments from the deal. Most of Musk’s wealth is tied to his ownership of Tesla shares, which have lost more than half of their value since he took ownership of Twitter. He has sold nearly $23 billion worth of the electric vehicle company’s stock to fund the purchase since April, when he started building a position in Twitter. He’s even lost the top spot for the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

Musk defended his extreme cost cutting measures last month in a late night Twitter Spaces call.

“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” Musk said on Dec. 21.

The company’s headquarters are located at another San Francisco address, 1355 Market St., where Twitter has also reportedly fallen behind on rent, according to The New York Times.

In addition to not paying rent and laying off workers, Musk’s Twitter is also auctioning off high-end office furniture, kitchen equipment and other relics the past, when Twitter had over 7,500 full-time workers around the world, and free lunch and other office perks were common. Some three-quarters of Twitter’s employee base are expected to have left the company, either because they were laid off, fired or quit.

Among the items Twitter is auctioning off are a pizza oven, 40-quart commercial kitchen floor mixer (retails for around $18,000; bidding starts at $25), high-end designer furniture such as Eames chairs from Herman Miller and Knoll Diamond chairs that retail in the thousands.

Even a Twitter bird statue (bidding starts at $25) and a neon Twitter bird light display (bidding starts at $50) are up for grabs in this fire sale-style auction reminiscent of the dot-com bust of the early 2000s when failed tech startups were selling off their decadent office wares.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  2. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  3. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  4. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  5. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  8. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  9. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  12. Trump won’t say if he’s sticking by McCarthy after failed Speakership votes
  13. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  14. Damar Hamlin injury tests ESPN with terrifying live television moment
  15. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  16. House adjourns with no Speaker
  17. General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army
  18. Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
Load more

Video

See all Video