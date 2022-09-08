trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

by The Associated Press - 09/08/22 10:52 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/08/22 10:52 AM ET

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of cab drivers clogged traffic in Brussels in an international demonstration against the online ride company Uber, which is seen as unfairly distorting the market.

The drivers want Belgian and European Union authorities to curb the spread of Uber and say the service does not face the tax burdens and regulations that they do.

Protesters came as far and wide as Switzerland and Spain for the demonstration that started at morning rush hour and continued into the afternoon.

Over the past decade, Uber has won an increasing part of the European market with its low prices and tech-savvy reservation system. Still, the company has come under criticism and accusations that it treats its drivers poorly, fails to pay a fair amount of taxes and uses aggressive lobbying and tactics to get an edge.

“What we are asking is — to follow the rules, work like everybody else, have a proper licence, a proper vehicle, properly insured,” said Kamel Abdellaoui, a taxi driver who came from London to join the protest.

On top of concerns over Uber, the cab driving federations also want EU authorities to push back deregulation in their sector and demand EU help to move to climate neutral vehicles.

“Drivers they are just here to say: enough is enough,” said Abdellaoui.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  3. Trump special master ruling ...
  4. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  5. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  6. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  7. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  9. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  10. Justice should welcome special master ...
  11. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  12. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  13. Hail to the queen
  14. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  15. Sanders vows to oppose controversial ...
  16. Liberals push Biden on marijuana ...
  17. Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving ...
  18. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video