trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform

by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 2:48 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 2:48 PM ET
FILE – The Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia, May 16, 2012. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites.

Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than “submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets.” The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes “increased traffic and subscriptions.”

Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  3. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  4. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  5. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  6. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  7. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  8. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  11. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  12. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  13. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  14. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  15. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  16. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  17. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  18. What the data actually say about assault weapons
Load more

Video

See all Video