France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

by The Associated Press - 12/27/22 12:49 PM ET
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu walks out the Elysee Palace after the last weekly cabinet meeting of the year, in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

Błaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.”

The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.

The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).

Błaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

