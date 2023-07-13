trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover

by WASHINGTON, Associated Press - 07/13/23 2:31 PM ET
by WASHINGTON, Associated Press - 07/13/23 2:31 PM ET
File - An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
File – An image from Activision’s Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

The Federal Trade Commission says it is appealing a judge’s ruling that would have allowed Microsoft to close its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.

A Wednesday court filing from the FTC says it is appealing it to the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Antitrust enforcers at the FTC have been trying to stop Microsoft’s $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, maker of popular game franchises like Call of Duty, arguing it will harm competition in the video game industry.

But in a Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the FTC’s request to block the deal from closing. She said the FTC hadn’t shown that the merger would cause serious harm and was unlikely to prevail if it took the case to a full trial.

Microsoft had promised to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion breakup fee if it can’t close the deal by Tuesday, which will mark 18 months since it was announced. But both companies could also agree to delay that deadline.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  7. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  8. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  9. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  10. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  11. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  12. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  13. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  14. Hollywood actors strike as union negotiations fail
  15. Arizona steps up criminal probe of GOP in 2020 election: report 
  16. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  17. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  18. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
Load more