trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 8:34 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 8:34 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s state of Lower Saxony said Monday he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread “hatred and incitement.”

Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty” to suspended accounts. A top European Union official urged Musk last week to step up the site’s policing of illegal content or risk being banned in the 27-nation bloc.

While some ordinary users have already quit Twitter, officials have hesitated to do so because the site plays a prominent role in the political conversation in many countries.

Governor Stephan Weil of Lower Saxony, a state of about 8 million inhabitants in the north of Germany, said his account would be deleted in the course of Tuesday.

“The lack of controls and insufficient verification are increasingly leading to the spread of hate and incitement, misinformation and conspiracy theories,” Weil wrote in his final tweet. “I don’t need to be part of that.”

The state government’s Twitter account will also be deleted, German news agency dpa reported.

A spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the federal government was still considering its options.

Asked about Weil’s decision, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin that the government was “looking very closely” at the impact of Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

“We’re still looking at how it develops,” he said. “And generally speaking, we will collectively consider whether we’re going to continue taking part in this network or not.”

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  2. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
  3. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  4. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  5. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  6. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  7. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  8. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  9. Power outages in North Carolina caused by gunfire in ‘malicious’ attack  
  10. DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
  11. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  12. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  13. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  14. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  15. House GOP probing ‘secret’ US-Saudi oil deal
  16. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  17. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  18. These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video