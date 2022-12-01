trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU’s top court

by KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press - 12/01/22 7:21 AM ET
by KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press - 12/01/22 7:21 AM ET
FILE – The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine, imposed for the Android operating system’s role restricting mobile competition and consumer choice, to the bloc’s top court. The company said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, that it filed the appeal against the $4.3 billion penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice.” (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

LONDON (AP) — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice.

The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the EU’s top court.

Google previously appealed to a lower tribunal, which had slightly lowered the original 4.34 billion-euro penalty in a decision largely siding with the European Commission. It’s the largest-ever antitrust fine issued by the commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top competition watchdog.

In its 2018 decision, the commission found that the dominance of Google’s Android resulted in less competition and consumer choice. The U.S. tech giant had argued that free and open-source Android resulted in cheaper phones and spurred competition with its chief rival, Apple. Android is the most popular mobile operating system, beating Apple’s iOS.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” Google said Thursday.

The fine was one of three blockbuster antitrust penalties that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019, highlighting the bloc’s early role in cracking down on tech giants.

Google also is appealing its first EU antitrust penalty, a 2.4 billion-euro fine for unfairly favoring its Google Shopping comparison service, to the Court of Justice, which can only rule on points of law.

It’s appealing the third penalty, a 1.49 billion-euro fine for abusing its dominance in online search ads, to the EU court’s lower tribunal.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  10. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  11. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  12. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  13. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  14. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  15. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  16. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  17. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House acts to avert rail strike; Biden urges ...
Load more

Video

See all Video