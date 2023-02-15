trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship

by FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press - 02/15/23 5:28 PM ET
by FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press - 02/15/23 5:28 PM ET
Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republicans say is the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department and attacks on American civil liberties, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Subpoenas were sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies on Wednesday as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued the subpoenas as the latest in a series of escalations by a party that has long promised to investigate Big Tech’s content moderation, especially when it came to COVID-19.

The letters were sent to Mark Zuckerberg of Meta; Sundar Pichai of Alphabet; Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Tim Cook of Apple; and Andy Jassy of Amazon.com.

And in them, Jordan outlined the committee’s objective to “understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and their intermediaries to censor speech.”

Spokespeople for Microsoft and Meta said Wednesday that they have already begun producing documents. Requests for comment from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon was not immediately returned.

The committee asked the companies to produce documents and communications by March 23 that show any communication between them and the executive branch of the U.S. government relating to moderation, deletion, suppression or reduced circulation of content.

Notably missing from the list of companies subpoenaed is Twitter. The new owner, Tesla founder Elon Musk, has proven to be more sympathetic to conservatives than Twitter’s previous administration.

Just last week, three former Twitter executives appeared before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to testify about the company’s decision to initially block a New York Post article in October 2020 about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

The former employees conceded in that hearing that they made a mistake by blocking a story about the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election, but adamantly denied GOP assertions they were pressured by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story.

In Wednesday’s letter, Jordan outlined how Musk’s decision last year to release a slew of company information to independent journalists “have exposed how Big Tech and the federal government have worked hand ways that undermine First Amendment principles.”

The documents and data, titled “the Twitter Files,” largely show internal debates among employees over the decision to temporarily censor links to the Hunter Biden story. The tweet threads lacked substantial evidence of a targeted influence campaign from Democrats or the FBI, which has denied any involvement in Twitter’s decision-making.

The hearing and subsequent subpoenas this month continue a yearslong trend of GOP leaders calling tech company leaders to testify about alleged political bias. Democrats, meanwhile, have pressed the companies on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  5. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  6. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  7. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  8. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  9. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  10. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  11. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  12. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  13. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  14. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  15. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  16. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  17. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
  18. What recession? Americans are still powering the economy despite high inflation
Load more

Video

See all Video