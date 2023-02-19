trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

by DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press - 02/19/23 2:32 PM ET
by DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press - 02/19/23 2:32 PM ET

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  2. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  3. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  4. Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump ...
  5. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  6. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  7. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  8. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  9. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  10. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  11. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  12. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  13. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  14. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  15. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  16. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  17. Ohio senator: East Palestine residents ‘right to be skeptical’ after train ...
  18. Objectively wrong: Some areas of news industry debate aren’t gray
Load more

Video

See all Video