trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Microsoft gets more time from UK to plead case to buy video game maker Activision

by AP - 07/14/23 8:43 AM ET
by AP - 07/14/23 8:43 AM ET
File - An image from Activision's Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
File – An image from Activision’s Call of Duty is shown on a smartphone near a photograph of the Microsoft logo in this photo taken in New York, Thursday, June 15, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP…

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators on Friday extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, allowing them to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case.

The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal — the biggest in tech history — over fears it would stifle competition for popular game titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal.

The authority says it has pushed its original deadline back six weeks to Aug. 29 so it could go through Microsoft’s response, which details “material changes in circumstance and special reasons” why regulators shouldn’t issue an order to reject the deal.

The watchdog’s decision could be a good sign for Microsoft and Activision as they battle to close the agreement signed nearly 18 months ago.

Microsoft had appealed the U.K. rejection to a tribunal that was due to hear the case on July 28. But both sides said this week that they jointly asked to put that hearing on hold while Microsoft works on revamping the deal to appease regulators.

That announcement came right after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission lost its court attempt to stop the deal, handing Microsoft a big victory. The FTC has appealed.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House says Republicans have turned defense bill into ‘rightwing ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  6. Republican problems on race add up
  7. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  8. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  9. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  10. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  11. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  12. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  13. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  14. 1 police officer killed, 2 injured in North Dakota shooting
  15. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  16. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  17. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  18. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
Load more