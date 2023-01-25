trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

by The Associated Press - 01/25/23 5:33 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/25/23 5:33 AM ET
FILE – People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Microsoft reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December 2022 quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it said led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft said it’s seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. Many users also took to social media to complain that services were down.

By later in the morning, Downdetector showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

“We’re continuing to monitor the recovery across the service and some customers are reporting mitigation,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said. “We’re also connecting the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.”

It tweeted earlier that it had “isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue” and that a network change suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back.

It comes after Microsoft reported Tuesday that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  8. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  9. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  10. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  11. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  12. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  13. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  14. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  15. Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it ...
  16. Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
  17. Santos unsure on voting to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  18. Texas sues to stop Biden immigration parole program
Load more

Video

See all Video