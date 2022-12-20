trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Musk says he’ll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

by The Associated Press - 12/20/22 9:40 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/20/22 9:40 PM ET
Elon Musk
FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2022 suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

Musk’s announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

Since taking over San Francisco-based Twitter in late October, Musk’s run as CEO has been marked by quickly issued rules and policies that have often been withdrawn or changed soon after being made public.

He has also alienated some investors in his electric vehicle company Tesla who are concerned that Twitter is taking too much of his attention.

Some of Musk’s actions have unnerved Twitter advertisers and turned off users. They include laying off half of Twitter’s workforce, letting go contract content moderators and disbanding a council of trust and safety advisors that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

Musk, who also helms the SpaceX rocket company, has previously acknowledged how difficult it will be to find someone to take over as Twitter CEO.

Bantering with Twitter followers last Sunday, he said that the person replacing him “must like pain a lot” to run a company that he said has been “in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk tweeted.

As things stand, Musk would still retain overwhelming influence over platform as its owner. He fired the company’s board of directors soon after taking control.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  2. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  5. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  6. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  7. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  8. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  9. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  10. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  11. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  12. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
  14. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  15. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  16. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  17. Why Belarus matters for the Russia-Ukraine war
  18. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
Load more

Video

See all Video