trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Stellantis says new small- and medium-sized electric vehicles will get up to 435 miles per charge

by AP - 07/05/23 1:09 PM ET
by AP - 07/05/23 1:09 PM ET
FILE - A Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge. The company made the claim Wednesday, July 5, 2023, as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the purpose of housing battery packs and electric drive trains. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE – A Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge. The company made the…

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) per charge.

The company made the claim Wednesday as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the purpose of housing battery packs and electric drive trains.

Stellantis says the range will be best in the compact and midsize segments, which generally is about 300 miles at present.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company that was formed in a merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot S.A., said Stellantis plans to roll out no fewer than 47 EVs worldwide by the end of next year. Details on the vehicles will come later in the year, he said.

The first vehicle off the platform will be the next generation of what’s known now as the Peugeot 3008, a small crossover SUV. The first new vehicle off the platform will come later this year, he said.

The new vehicles will also have a lower-range standard battery pack that can go over 310 miles (500 kilometers) per charge, the company said. The new EVs will be sold by the Peugeot, Opel and Lancia brands, as well as Chrysler in the U.S., he said.

Tavares said the company will be able to build up to 2 million vehicles per year off the new platform at factories in France, Italy, Germany and different locations in North America. Stellantis also plans to build smaller vehicles costing below 25,000 euros ($27,153) on the platform in Southeast Asia and perhaps lower-cost countries in Europe to better compete with automakers in China, Tavares said.

He said all plants in France, for instance, are getting vehicles with higher profit margins to cover higher variable costs. “If we want to fight against our Chinese competitors we need to make sure that we can use the same recipes as what they are using,” Tavares said.

Tavares has said that EVs generally cost 40% more to produce than internal combustion vehicles. He says the company has to trim costs on EVs to protect affordability for the middle class, as well as to keep the company profitable.

Stellantis said the new medium platform can be used for off-road vehicles such as Jeeps. It also can be adapted for use with an internal combustion powertrain, but it’s optimal use is for EVs.

The medium platform is the first of four that the company is planning to handle modular vehicles. The others are small, large and frame, to be used for trucks.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  9. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  14. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  15. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  16. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  17. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  18. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
Load more