trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Telecom maker Ericsson to cut 8% of its global workforce

by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 2:06 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/24/23 2:06 PM ET
FILE – A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus talks on his smartphone near a booth from Swedish technology firm Ericsson at the PT Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday, Feb. 14, 2023, that it’s cutting 8% of its global workforce as it looks to reduce costs, the latest in a wave of tech company layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said Friday that it’s cutting 8% of its global workforce as it looks to reduce costs, the latest in a wave of tech company layoffs.

The Stockholm-based company, which provides equipment for high-speed 5G wireless networks, said it is expecting to lay off 8,500 employees this year and into 2024 as part of a strategy to reduce its spending by 9 billion Swedish kronor ($857 million) by the end of this year.

“Our aim is to manage the process in every country with fairness, respect, professionalism and in line with local labor legislation,” Ericsson said in a statement.

The company in December announced its push to slash costs. It said Friday that it expects to see results in the second quarter as it simplifies and becomes more efficient, including cutting back its workforce of about 105,000 people worldwide.

“We are also working on our service delivery, supply, real estate and IT. We have already started to implement and accelerate various initiatives to help us reach” the cost-cutting goal, Ericsson said.

It comes as tech companies ranging from Spotify and Amazon to Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta have each slashed thousands of jobs in recent months. They had gone on hiring sprees over the past several years as demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working and studying remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Ericsson reported profit of $1.86 billion and revenue of $26.93 billion for 2022.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  7. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  8. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  9. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  10. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  11. Republicans request documents from Biden's Supreme Court commission
  12. Pence breaks with DeSantis over Ukraine position: Putin will not stop at Ukraine
  13. Ukraine protesters confront those attending party at Russian Embassy 
  14. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  15. McConnell calls Ukraine aid a ‘direct investment’ for US against Putin’s ...
  16. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  17. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  18. What we learned about the economy this week
Load more

Video

See all Video