trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 9:07 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 9:07 PM ET
FILE- The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.

The Austin, Texas, company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was livestreamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.

Musk drove one of three Tesla Semis in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo, and another with Frito-Lay colors.

PepsiCo, which is based in Purchase, New York, is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. That project is being funded by a $15.4 million clean-freight technology grant from the California Air Resources Board that includes 15 Tesla battery-electric tractors and other electric- and natural-gas powered trucks.

Electric semis also would be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $40,000.

At an event in November of 2017 unveiling the Tesla Semi, Musk said production would begin in 2019 and the trucks would be able to follow each other autonomously in a convoy. But during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings conference call in October he said the company’s “Full Self Driving” system is not quite ready to be driverless.

Musk said the truck has a range per charge of 500 miles (800 kilometers) when pulling an 82,000-pound (37,000-kilo) load. The company plans to ramp up Semi production to make 50,000 trucks in 2024 in North America.

Competitors working on hydrogen-powered semis say battery-powered trucks won’t work for long-haul carriers because it will take too long to recharge the huge batteries. Musk said hydrogen isn’t needed for heavy trucking.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  7. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  8. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  9. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  10. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  11. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  12. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  13. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  14. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  15. Biden endorses major shake-up of Democratic nominating process that puts South ...
  16. Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
  17. Economy adds 263K jobs in November, unemployment holds steady at 3.7 percent
  18. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
Load more

Video

See all Video