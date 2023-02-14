trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 02/14/23 1:48 PM ET
by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 02/14/23 1:48 PM ET
FILE – A Tesla electric vehicle emblem is affixed to a passenger vehicle Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Boston. Tesla workers in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York. In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job and want to “build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York.

In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to “build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a hard line against organized labor, despite an invitation to the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. In 2021 Tesla was ordered by the National Labor Relations Board to make Musk delete a 2018 tweet in which it said that he unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the UAW.

The tweet had said: ““Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

In August 2022 the National Labor Relations Board reversed a Trump-era decision by finding that Tesla can’t stop factory employees from wearing clothing with union insignia while on the job. It ordered Tesla to stop enforcing an “overly broad” uniform policy that effectively stops production workers at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory from wearing black shirts with the United Auto Workers union’s logo.

Tesla labor organizers wrote Tuesday that they are seeking a union as innovative as the electric car company.

“We believe that by having a union at Tesla, we will further the mission of sustainability and foster a progressive environment for us all,” the letter said.

It went on to say, in a story first reported by Bloomberg, that the union would further Tesla’s principles and objectives, including by helping to serve as the conscience of the organization.

If successful, it would be the first union at the electric vehicle maker.

The Tesla plant, which makes solar panels and other renewable energy technology, is not far away from a Starbucks location where workers voted to unionize last year.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  3. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  7. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  8. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  9. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  10. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
  11. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  12. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  13. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  14. Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever ...
  15. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  16. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  17. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  18. Chinese satellite beams green lasers over Hawaii
Load more

Video

See all Video