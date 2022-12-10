trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

by The Associated Press - 12/10/22 6:08 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/10/22 6:08 PM ET
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Tags

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
  2. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  3. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  4. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  5. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  6. Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
  7. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  8. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  9. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  10. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  11. White House disputes Biden DNC move rewards South Carolina
  12. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  13. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  14. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  15. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
  16. Louisiana to decide on an amendment allowing only U.S. citizens to vote in the ...
  17. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  18. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
Load more

Video

See all Video