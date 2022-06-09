trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

by The Associated Press - 06/09/22 9:24 AM ET

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have seized servers that were used to sell social security numbers and other personal information stolen from 24 million U.S. citizens, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Police Cybercrime Department Chief Andreas Anastasiades told the state-run Cyprus News Agency that four websites were taken down in a joint operation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

Anastasiades said the servers’ manager, who is a resident of Cyprus, cooperated with authorities following a six month-long investigation.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement said the SSNDOB Marketplace websites operated for years and generated more than $19 million in sales revenue.

The personal information that was hacked included the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of U.S. citizens.

According to the statement, SSNDOB administrators advertised on darkweb criminal forums. To avoid detection, administrators used online monikers to conceal their true identities, maintained servers in various countries and required buyers to use digital payment methods like bitcoin.

It said that the international operation “to dismantle and seize this infrastructure” resulted from cooperation with law enforcement authorities in both Cyprus and Latvia.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  2. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  3. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  4. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  5. Signs of tension rise between ...
  6. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  7. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  8. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  9. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  10. Yellen: Federal gas tax holiday ...
  11. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  12. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  13. Post-Watergate reforms may frame DOJ ...
  14. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  15. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  16. Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal ...
  17. MPD officer, multiple people shot ...
  18. UK military intelligence: Multiple ...
Load more

Video

See all Video