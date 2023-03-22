trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats

by AP - 03/22/23 7:56 AM ET
by AP - 03/22/23 7:56 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent German environmental group said Wednesday that it’s suing Facebook’s parent company Meta over persistent death threats posted on the social network against its staff.

Environmental Action Germany, known by its German acronym DUH, says Meta has failed to take steps to stop the threats of violence regularly directed at DUH director Juergen Resch and others in a Facebook group with more than 50,000 members.

DUH has conducted high-profile campaigns demanding that German cities enforce air quality rules by banning certain heavily polluting vehicles. This has drawn ire from car enthusiasts.

Meta said in a statement that it actively works to stop hate speech on its platforms.

“We are constantly investing in technology and reporting tools so that hate speech can be identified and removed even faster,” the company said. “In this case, we have removed the content that was reported to us.”

German lawmaker Renate Kuenast won a case against Facebook last year forcing the company to remove fake quotes attributed to her from its site and pay damages. Facebook is appealing the ruling.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  6. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  7. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  8. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  9. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  10. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  11. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  12. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  13. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  14. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  15. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  16. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  17. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  18. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video