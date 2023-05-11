trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Italy’s antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

by AP - 05/11/23 11:00 AM ET
by AP - 05/11/23 11:00 AM ET
FILE - A huge publicity billboard is seen in downtown Milan, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2015. Italy’s anti-trust authority has opened an investigation into allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, officials said Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
FILE – A huge publicity billboard is seen in downtown Milan, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2015. Italy’s anti-trust authority has opened an investigation into allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, officials said Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s antitrust authority is probing allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition, officials said Thursday.

The authority alleges that Apple’s privacy policy for third-party developers is more restrictive than the one applied to its own apps, using language that discourages tracking.

In addition, the Italian regulator alleged that outside developers also face restrictions in the quality of data provided by Apple regarding the effectiveness of advertising, impacting revenues in favor of Apple’s own apps.

The authority said the data is essential in outlining the appeal of the app to potential advertisers. “The presumed discriminatory conduct by Apple can cause a drop in advertising proceeds by third-party developers, in favor of its own commercial division,” as well as impeding competition on the Apple app market, it said.

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, defended its App Tracking Transparency framework, which it says gives users the choice of whether to allow apps to track them or not.

Apple said in a statement that the rules apply equally to all developers, including Apple, and that the company “will continue to engage constructively” with the Italian antitrust authority to address questions.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  3. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  4. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  5. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  6. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  9. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  10. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  11. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  12. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Schumer slams Tuberville’s 'revolting' comments on white nationalists  
  15. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  16. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  17. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
  18. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
Load more

Video

See all Video