trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Maryland Supreme Court reverses ruling on digital ad tax

by BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press - 05/09/23 10:49 PM ET
by BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press - 05/09/23 10:49 PM ET
FILE - A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Maryland's highest court reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state's first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE – A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Maryland’s highest court reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court on Tuesday reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case.

In an order, Justice Matthew Fader, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland, sent the case back to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court with directions to dismiss. He said the plaintiffs failed to exhaust administrative remedies through the state’s tax court — Reasons will be stated in a later opinion. The four-page order does not make any ruling on the constitutionality of the law.

Last year, the circuit court ruled that the tax on digital advertising violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. The court also held that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce.

In a case that is being closely watched by other states that have also weighed a similar tax for online ads, Maryland’s comptroller appealed the decision in the case brought by Verizon Media Inc. and Comcast.

Maryland’s Supreme Court issued its order after hearing arguments from attorneys in the case on Friday.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown praised the court’s ruling, saying the digital ad tax provides critical funding for a sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

“I applaud the Supreme Court for acting quickly because the revenues generated by this tax will help us provide our children the best education possible for success,” Brown said in a statement. “The digital ad tax will support our collective goal of transforming schools across the State. It will help level the playing field so that underserved communities will have access to quality educational opportunities enjoyed by our highest performing schools.”

In arguments Friday, Julia Bernhardt, an assistant attorney general, said the plaintiffs sought to bypass administrative procedures that the state has in place.

“This court has repeatedly held that constitutional claims are to be presented to the tax court. In case, after case, after case, almost every case involving a constitutional challenge to a state tax has come up through that way since the establishment of the tax court,” Bernhardt said.

Jeffrey Friedman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, argued there was a constitutional exception that applied to this case.

“It only applies, as this court has repeatedly described it, in a situation where the entirety of the law is invalid. In this case, it’s invalid because it violates federal law,” he told the court Friday.

Maryland lawmakers overrode then-Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the digital ad tax measure to pass the legislation in 2021. The state estimated the tax could raise about $250 million a year to help pay for a sweeping K-12 education measure.

The law taxes revenue that the affected companies make on digital advertisements shown in Maryland.

Attorneys for Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon have contended that the law unfairly targets them. It would impose a tax based on global annual gross revenues for companies that make more than $100 million globally.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  2. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  3. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  4. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  5. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  6. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  7. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  8. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  9. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
  10. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  11. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  12. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  13. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  14. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  15. McCarthy must heed Reagan’s warning on the debt ceiling — China is watching
  16. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  17. In historic first, Microsoft signs deal to buy fusion power by 2028
  18. Trump knocks judge, jury after being found liable for sexual battery, defamation
Load more

Video

See all Video