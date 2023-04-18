trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Sweden public radio exits Twitter, says audience already has

by AP - 04/18/23 11:21 AM ET
by AP - 04/18/23 11:21 AM ET
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, on Dec. 8, 2022. Sweden’s public radio said Tuesday April 18, 2023 that it would stop being active on Twitter, but it did not blame new labels that Elon Musk’s social media platform has slapped on public broadcasters and led major North American outlets to quit tweeting.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE – A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, on Dec. 8, 2022. Sweden’s public radio said Tuesday April 18, 2023 that it would stop being active on Twitter, but it did not blame new labels that Elon Musk’s social media platform has slapped on public broadcasters and led major North American outlets to quit tweeting.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s public radio said Tuesday that it would stop being active on Twitter, but it did not blame new labels that Elon Musk ’s social media platform has slapped on public broadcasters, leading some major North American outlets to quit tweeting.

Sveriges Radio said on its blog that Twitter has lost its relevance to Swedish audiences. National Public Radio and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, meanwhile, have pointed to Twitter’s new policy of labeling them as government-funded instititutions, saying it undermines their credibility.

“For a long time, Sveriges Radio has de-prioritised its presence on Twitter and has now made the decision to completely stop being active on the platform, at the same time that we are shutting down a number of accounts,” said Christian Gillinger, head of the broadcaster’s social media activities.

He cited a recent study showing only some 7% of Swedes are on Twitter daily and said the platform “has simply changed over the years and become less important for us.”

“The audience has simply chosen other places to be. And therefore Sveriges Radio now chooses to deactivate or delete the last remaining accounts,” Gillinger said.

The broadcaster’s news service, SR Ekot, which has been labeled “publicly funded media,” will remain on Twitter but has been marked inactive.

Sveriges Radio, which has been active on Twitter since 2009, also noted the “recent turbulence” around Twitter’s operations and said it was worrying that the social media platform has reduced its workforce “dramatically.”

“We believe that it may in the long run affect the company’s capacity to handle, for example, fake accounts, bots and disinformation but also hate messages and threats,” Gillinger said.

The labels for public broadcasters have unleashed a new battle between reporters and Musk, who has long expressed disdain for professional journalists and said he wants to elevate the views and expertise of the “average citizen.”

Canada’s CBC said Monday that it would pause its activities on Twitter after it was labeled as “government-funded” because it “undermines the accuracy and professionalism” of its journalists’ work “to allow our independence to be falsely described in this way.”

U.S. broadcasters NPR and Public Broadcasting Service made similar decisions earlier this month for related reasons.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  3. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  4. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  5. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  6. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  9. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  10. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  13. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  14. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  15. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  16. Christie knocks DeSantis on Disney, says it’s not ‘conservative’ to ...
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Fox News vs. Dominion: Blockbuster media fight set for courtroom
Load more

Video

See all Video