trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Toyota’s new president vows to step up electric vehicle push

by YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press - 04/21/23 6:56 AM ET
by YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press - 04/21/23 6:56 AM ET
Koji Sato, President of Toyota Motor Co., poses for a photo at Toyota’s office in Tokyo, Friday, April 21, 2023. Toyota’s new president Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on “electrification,” while acknowledging criticism that Japan’s top automaker has fallen behind. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
Koji Sato, President of Toyota Motor Co., poses for a photo at Toyota’s office in Tokyo, Friday, April 21, 2023. Toyota’s new president Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on “electrification,” while acknowledging criticism that Japan’s top automaker has fallen behind. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s new president Koji Sato has promised what he called an aggressive shift on “electrification,” while acknowledging criticism that Japan’s top automaker has fallen behind in actual volumes of electric vehicles sold compared to its rivals.

“We like to see that as people cheering Toyota on,” to play catchup in electric cars, Sato told reporters Friday at Toyota Motor Corp.’s Tokyo headquarters.

“If we look at in practical terms of the situation today, we have done a great deal in reducing carbon emissions,” he said, defending the automaker’s record on other gas-sipping technologies.

Toyota is a leader in hybrids, which have both a gasoline engine and electric motor, and Sato stressed that different markets have varying powertrain needs, with emerging markets being slower to adopt pure electric vehicles.

But he said pure electric vehicles allow for more software functions because of their connectivity and other features, stressing that Toyota’s electric vehicles would highlight “intelligence,” such as services and entertainment.

Sato, who has managed the Lexus luxury division, declined to outline specifics of such features. But he stressed that future EV models would be truly “Toyota-like,” pointing to a high standard for quality and not just affordable pricing.

The company’s entire production system must be revamped to make quality EVs befitting the Toyota or Lexus nameplates, he said. Toyota prides itself on its “just in time” production system, which runs like clockwork and is praised by manufacturing experts around the world.

Toyota now offers the bZ4X electric compact crossover, packed with what’s called the e-TNGA platform. That stands for “Toyota New Global Architecture,” also used in its Prius and Lexus models.. The electric platform was developed in collaboration with Subaru, a Toyota group company.

The bZ4X is available in Japan, the U.S., and parts of Europe, such as Germany and Britain, as well as China and Thailand.

Toyota also recently announced a new electric car to be sold in China, called bZ3. It will use technology developed with Chinese EV manufacturer BYD Co. in a collaboration that also includes state-owned Tianjin FAW and other partners.

Toyota and BYD set up a joint venture company three years ago to jointly research and develop battery electric vehicles.

At the Shanghai auto show this week, Toyota showed a couple of “bZ series” EVs in the works for the Chinese market, a sleek crossover and a model called Flex Space Concept, billed as offering a home-like environment in a car for families.

But overall, the world’s EV sector has so far been dominated by the likes of Tesla, Japanese rival Nissan Motor Co., which makes the Leaf, and BYD. So Toyota has some catching up to do.

Sato recently replaced Akio Toyoda, a grandson of the company’s founder who had served as chief executive since 2009, presiding over some difficult years. They included the global financial crisis, as well as a massive recall scandal in the U.S., over “unintended acceleration,” in 2010.

Sato kept referring to Toyoda as “Chairman Akio,” his new title. Although they both love cars, he said his approach was different as a president with an engineering background. Toyoda has a business background, although he is also a race car driver.

Toyota’s new management lineup still needs its shareholders’ approval at the general meeting, held every year in June. Sato’s term officially began April 1.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  3. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  4. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  5. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  8. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  9. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  10. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  11. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  12. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  13. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  16. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  17. Texas state Senate approves bill to post Ten Commandments in public schools
  18. Cheat sheet: What’s in Republicans’ sweeping 320-page debt limit proposal
Load more

Video

See all Video