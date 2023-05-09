trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

by DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press - 05/09/23 5:39 PM ET
by DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press - 05/09/23 5:39 PM ET
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fired Fox news host Carlson said Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE – Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fired Fox news host Carlson said Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter.

Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform that allows free speech.

“We’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” he said. “We’ll bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now we’re just grateful to be here.”

He offered no other details, and a message to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was not immediately returned.

It’s unclear what these plans mean for his remaining contract with Fox; typically television companies include a no-compete clause when someone leaves the air. A Fox spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Carlson’s lawyers sent a letter to Fox accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox announced on April 24 that it was cutting ties with Carlson, its most popular prime-time anchor. The network offered no explanation for the move, and Fox’s ratings in his old time slot have sharply fallen.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  2. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  3. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  4. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  5. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  6. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  7. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  8. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  9. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  10. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  11. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  12. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  13. Texas Republican calls for Santos to be expelled after indictment
  14. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  15. Santos accused of using donor money to buy designer clothes
  16. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  17. GOP border bill would gut pathways to asylum 
  18. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
Load more

Video

See all Video