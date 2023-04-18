trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

by BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press - 04/18/23 2:51 PM ET
by BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press - 04/18/23 2:51 PM ET
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE – A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals,” raising concerns that the Elon Musk-owned platform is becoming less safe for marginalized groups.

Twitter enacted the policy against deadnaming, or using a transgender person’s name before they transitioned, as well as purposefully using the wrong gender for someone as a form of harassment, in 2018.

On Monday, Twitter also said it will only put warning labels on some tweets that are “potentially” in violation of its rules against hateful conduct. Previously, the tweets were removed.

It was in this policy update that Twitter appears to have deleted the line against deadnaming from its rules.

“Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of the advocacy group GLAAD. “This decision to roll back LGBTQ safety pulls Twitter even more out of step with TikTok, Pinterest, and Meta, which all maintain similar policies to protect their transgender users at a time when anti-transgender rhetoric online is leading to real world discrimination and violence.”

Twitter did immediately respond to a message for comment Tuesday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  3. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  4. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  9. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  13. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  16. DOJ seeking longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 defendant
  17. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  18. Biden dings McCarthy for Wall Street speech: ‘What are MAGA Republicans in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video