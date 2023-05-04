trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

Waymo robotaxis make more inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco

by MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 11:13 AM ET
by MICHAEL LIEDTKE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 11:13 AM ET
FILE - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FILE – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time.

The company’s cars will also start to pick up more volunteers for testing the autonomous vehicles traversing the more challenging conditions in San Francisco.

The expansion marks the next leg in an ambitious journey aimed at creating a safer and cheaper alternative to ride-hailing services that depend on humans.

The increased territory in the Phoenix area means Waymo’s robotaxis will now pick up and drop off fare-paying passengers in an area spanning 180 square miles (466 square kilometers), doubling in size since late last year. Waymo’s robotaxis now cover four times more territory than when they began giving rides to fare-paying passengers in the Phoenix area in late 2020.

“We are feeling tremendous wind at our backs,” Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo’s chief product officer, said in a briefing with reporters.

Waymo, which began as a secret project within Google more than a decade ago, is now hoping to carry that momentum into San Francisco, one of the most densely populated cities U.S. that is also renowned for hilly roads and frequent fog that can flummox driverless vehicles.

Although Waymo has encountered problems both with San Francisco’s weather and unexpected stops that have blocked traffic, it’s continuing to test its robotaxis throughout the city at all times of the day by providing free rides to its employees and volunteers selected from a waiting list to try the service.

“There are clearly additional learnings that we are responding to,” Panigrahi said of the various problems that Waymo has encountered in San Francisco.

The Mountain View, California, company is seeking approval from California regulators so its robotaxis can start charging fares for rides — something Cruise, a rival driverless service owned by General Motors, has been doing since last June, but only in parts of San Francisco during nighttime hours.

Cruise also recently began giving free rides through most of San Francisco around the clock to volunteer passengers while waiting for state regulators to approve its application to collect fares for service anywhere in the city.

If and when Waymo and Cruise get regulatory approval, San Francisco will become the first U.S. city with two commercial robotaxi services competing against ride-hailing pioneers Uber and Lyft, as well as traditional taxis with humans behind the wheel.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, Waymo said its robotaxis are providing an average of 10,000 weekly rides with no humans inside the vehicles other than passengers. Panigrahi said he expects Waymo’s robotaxi fleet to be giving 100,000 weekly rides by the summer of 2024.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  5. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  6. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  7. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  8. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  9. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  10. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  11. Trump given three days to decide whether to testify in E. Jean Carroll case
  12. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  13. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  14. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  15. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  16. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
Load more

Video

See all Video