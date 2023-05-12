trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Technology

What to know about Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino

by MAE ANDERSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 5:33 PM ET
by MAE ANDERSON, Associated Press - 05/12/23 5:33 PM ET
FILE - Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he's hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE – Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he’s hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter, the social media site the billionaire Tesla CEO has been running since he bought it last fall.

Musk announced Friday that he’s hiring Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. He said Yaccarino’s role will be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.

Here’s what to know about Yaccarino.

VETERAN AD EXEC

Yaccarino, 60, has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011, just as Comcast was completing its merger with NBC, and oversaw integrating the companies’ ad sales platforms. There, her most recent title was chairman, advertising and client partnerships. She oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets.

Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System Inc. from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer. That was after she held management positions at several media sales outlets.

“She’s a marketer’s leader,” said Mark DiMassimo, founder and creative chief of ad agency DiGo.

“She speaks CMO and she understands what marketers need,” he added, referring to the role of chief marketing officer.

PUSHING BOUNDARIES

Yaccarino has pushed the ad industry for change on several fronts, including advocating for relying less heavily on Nielsen ratings for measurement, and introducing a digital platform called One Platform that makes it easier to buy ads across a variety of different media in an effort to better compete for ads against social media companies and traditional media companies.

“It’s worth noting that they built out a big team that’s made a lot of innovative products and supported the growth that they’ve experienced,” said Brian Wieser of strategic advisory firm Madison and Wall. “They’ve been pushing the industry on a lot of fronts, you know, trying to make it better.”

“I think that first and foremost, she’ll bring to Twitter an understanding of what advertisers need to see to get back on the platform from the brand safety perspective,” said Dave Campanelli, chief investment officer of media buying firm Horizon Media. “She knows better than anyone what it’s going to take and I think for advertisers and buyers, the question really is, is she going to have free rein to do all that or is it going to be just the same old, same old (with Musk).”

BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS

Yaccarino serves as chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on the Future of Work. A 1985 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, she lives in Sea Cliff, New York, with her husband, Claude Madrazo. They have two children, Christian and Matthew.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  8. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  9. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  12. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  13. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  15. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  16. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  17. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  18. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video