trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash

by AP - 03/20/23 6:52 AM ET
by AP - 03/20/23 6:52 AM ET

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from 8 to 17, were killed in a fiery crash on a New York highway, police said.

Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway early Sunday in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O’Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department.

The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The five who were killed include four boys and a girl. Their identities have not yet been released. Police said they are all from Connecticut.

Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, Connecticut, said he learned the children were part of a family that recently moved to the New Haven County community from New York but had not enrolled in the district. Conway said he reached out to the father on Sunday and offered to provide him information about available supports in the community for him and his family. He planned to talk with the father again on Monday.

“It’s the unimaginable. Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone — one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for,” Conway said.

Police said the vehicle crashed at about 12:20 a.m. and the crash was under investigation. Derby is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Scarsdale.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  2. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  3. House Republicans seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump hush money probe
  4. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  5. The first indictment
  6. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  7. Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe
  8. DeSantis slams Manhattan DA in first remarks on potential Trump indictment
  9. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  10. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  11. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  12. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  13. Judge temporarily blocks Biden water rule in Texas, Idaho
  14. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  15. Trump’s potential arrest hangs over Capitol Hill
  16. Is Ron DeSantis slipping?
  17. Judge rejects effort to combine E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against Trump into ...
  18. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
Load more

Video

See all Video