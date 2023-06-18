trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues

by AP - 06/18/23 5:16 PM ET
by AP - 06/18/23 5:16 PM ET

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP faultline
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  4. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  5. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  6. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  7. GOP leaders face down conservative threats to paralyze House again
  8. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  9. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  10. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  11. DeSantis appeals to voters in Nevada speech: ‘We need to restore sanity’
  12. ‘Magic’ mushroom use by young adults has nearly doubled in three years
  13. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  14. Barr blasts Trump’s defense in document case as ‘absurd’
  15. Trump prosecution could stretch well beyond 2024 election 
  16. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  17. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Shutdown talk to dominate the summer
Load more

Video

See all Video