trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

7 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago when gunfire erupts amid remembrance for man killed in car crash

by AP - 06/04/23 10:27 AM ET
by AP - 06/04/23 10:27 AM ET

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot and six other people were wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in Chicago during a remembrance for a man who died in a car crash, police said.

A large group of people had gathered about 1 a.m. to mark four years since a man’s fatal crash when there was an altercation and shots rang out, said Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez of the Chicago Police Department, WLS-TV reported.

Seven people were wounded and one of them, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. The six other shooting victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition.

“They were out there celebrating and then something happened and a verbal altercation occurred and somebody began shooting, or multiple people began shooting,” Gutierrez said at a Sunday briefing.

He said it’s still under investigation how many people opened fire, but he said the gunshots were fired by a person or persons who were taking part in the remembrance.

Gutierrez said a witness told officers an altercation occurred before the shooting, which happened as the group was in a street in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

Among the six other victims, a 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with a chest wound. The five others, a 17-year-old girl, a 28-year-old woman, and three men ages 27, 28 and 29, were hospitalized in good condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police detectives were investigating the shooting, and no one was in custody as of midmorning Sunday.

Gutierrez said detectives were still working to find and interview witnesses. He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police and pass that information along.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  2. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  3. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  4. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  5. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  6. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  7. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  8. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  9. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  10. House GOP to turn up heat on feds over gas stoves
  11. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  12. Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump did not ‘magically’ ...
  13. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  14. Comey: Trump ‘could be wearing an ankle bracelet’ while accepting GOP ...
  15. Haley warns Ukraine loss could lead to ‘a world war’
  16. Americans are waiting longer and longer to get married
  17. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  18. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
Load more

Video

See all Video