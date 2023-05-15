trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Colorado man tries to trade places with dog to avoid DUI arrest

by AP - 05/15/23 6:24 PM ET
by AP - 05/15/23 6:24 PM ET

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A driver, who was pulled over for speeding, tried to switch places with his dog to avoid arrest, police in Colorado said.

An officer watched him maneuvering inside the car before he got out on the passenger side on Saturday night in Springfield, a town of about 1,300 people on the state’s Eastern Plains, police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man said he was not behind the wheel and clearly showed signs of being drunk, police said. He ran from the officer when asked about how much he had had to drink and was caught within about 20 yards (18 meters), police said.

After being taken to the hospital to be checked out, the man was arrested on suspicion of charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while ability impaired as well as for previous warrants for his arrest.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators: Trump’s legal problems won’t stop him from winning ...
  2. Durham report slams FBI’s Trump-Russia probe
  3. Obama says leaving White House helped his marriage
  4. GOP watches as Trump’s problems with suburban women go on display
  5. Evangelical leader: Congregations are ‘either divided or tense’ over Trump ...
  6. Five things to know about where debt ceiling talks stand
  7. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
  8. Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum
  9. Mexican ambassador lashes out at Kennedy for ‘racist and xenophobic insults’
  10. Trump reacts to Durham FBI report: ‘Scammed’
  11. How the pandemic turned Florida red
  12. Supreme Court to take up Trump DC hotel dispute
  13. Entering the singularity: Has AI reached the point of no return?  
  14. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  15. How Florida became a conservative bastion
  16. The Memo: Nonexistent ‘border surge’ scrambles immigration politics 
  17. Bill Press: Bad deal — how did CNN get rolled by Trump?
  18. How Republicans created – and now exploit – the debt crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video