trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

1 dead, 1 critically injured after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

by AP - 07/16/23 11:29 PM ET
by AP - 07/16/23 11:29 PM ET
Mont-Tremblant Resort in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, is seen, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. One person died and another was critically injured after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction equipment at the resort. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mont-Tremblant Resort in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, is seen, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. One person died and another was critically injured after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction equipment at the resort. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola Sunday at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.

Quebec provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 kilometers (65 miles) northwest of Montreal.

Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.

The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident, but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  3. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  6. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  7. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
  8. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  9. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  10. Suspect in Atlanta-area shooting that claimed 4 lives killed after ...
  11. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  12. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  13. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  14. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  15. Are Airbnbs allowed to have hidden cameras? How to know if someone is watching
  16. RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi ...
  17. Microsoft, Sony make deal to keep Activision Blizzard game franchise on ...
  18. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
Load more