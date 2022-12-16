trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school

by The Associated Press - 12/16/22 8:19 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/16/22 8:19 PM ET

CHICAGO (AP) — Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the deaths of two of the victims.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the four were shot outside the school. Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four were taken to the same hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern initially said.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez also appeared at the news conference, saying, “We want to first make sure we have the victims in our prayers.”

The school system, also known as CPS, released a statement saying in part that “the safety of our school community is our top priority.” It added the system’s safety and security office was working with school officials and school leaders to gather information on what happened.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  3. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. The United States of free?
  6. Ex-lawmakers request ethics probes into sitting members of Congress linked to ...
  7. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  8. Arizona Republican loses election lawsuit in secretary of state race
  9. Why the issue of crime didn’t deliver for Republicans in the midterms
  10. Is DeSantis about to leverage COVID vaccines against Trump and the Democrats?
  11. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  12. DeSantis tacks further right amid 2024 speculation
  13. Raising the roof: Congress should increase SSI asset limits now
  14. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  15. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  16. Victims or chumps? Tom Brady lawsuits raise questions over celebrity ...
  17. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  18. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
Load more

Video

See all Video