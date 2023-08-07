trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise

by AP - 08/07/23 5:59 PM ET
by AP - 08/07/23 5:59 PM ET
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said an 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.

The charge was filed against Michael Goodman, 43, in the death of Sarabi Medina, Chicago police announced.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at Goodman’s apartment building Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence, hours after the shooting.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, Goodman was tackled by Sarabi’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

“He ran over there, football-tackled this guy,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Goodman was in custody Monday but was not listed in online Cook County court records and an attorney for him could not be located to comment on the case.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  2. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  4. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  5. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  6. America’s white majority is aging out
  7. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  8. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  9. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  10. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  11. Fox News’s Watters on possible Trump protective order: ‘He’ll violate it ...
  12. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  13. Trump seeks latitude in sharing evidence in Jan. 6 case with ...
  14. House Democrat says McCarthy only siding with Trump ‘just to hold his caucus ...
  15. Zoom tells employees to return to the office
  16. Press: The Biden ‘crime family’ that isn’t  
  17. Farmers are under threat, but not from foreign land-buyers
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Lawyers say DOJ wants to ‘censor’ Trump
Load more