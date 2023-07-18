trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shakes Central America

by AP - 07/18/23 9:17 PM ET
by AP - 07/18/23 9:17 PM ET

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala on Tuesday, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline.

In El Salvador’s capital, residents ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. When a radio station open its phone lines to residents around the country, there was also no immediate report of victims.

In the country’s Legislative Assembly, lawmakers fled their desks to get out of the building, before returning a short time later to resume the session.

The country’s Environment Ministry advised that there was no threat of a tsunami.

In Nicaragua, the quake was felt strongly in the capital and all along the Pacific coast.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  2. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  3. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  4. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  5. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Trump rails against Jan. 6 probe at Iowa town hall: ‘It bothers me’
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  10. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  13. House approves pro-Israel resolution after outcry over Jayapal comments
  14. Pence: Judgment over Trump’s actions on Jan 6 should be left up to American ...
  15. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  16. Tuberville, Austin call fails to yield breakthrough on military holds
  17. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That in a Small Town’ as CMT pulls video
  18. House Republicans eliminate funding to LGBTQ community centers after tense ...
Load more