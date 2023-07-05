trending:

A timeline of the New York Liberty's itinerary to Las Vegas during a recent 3-game WNBA road trip

by The Associated Press - 07/05/23 10:05 AM ET
Airport baggage handlers and New York Liberty WNBA basketball team staff help stack bags at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The New York Liberty’s three-game road trip last week included multiple bus trips, two airplanes and three airports on the way from Connecticut to Las Vegas. The Associated Press traveled with the Liberty on their 13-hour trek to Las Vegas for Game 2 of the trip. Here is a look at their itinerary (All times are Eastern):

Monday:

— 12:30 p.m. Thirty-three person travel party boarded buses in New York bound for Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, for Tuesday night game against the Sun.

— 4 p.m. Liberty contingent arrives at Mohegan.

Tuesday:

— 11 a.m. Team participates in shootaround to prepare for Tuesday night’s game.

— 7 p.m. Game against Connecticut tips off.

— 9 p.m. Game ends against Connecticut, with New York notching an 89-81 victory in the first game of the road trip.

Wednesday:

— 6:30 a.m. Players drop off their bags in the lobby of Connecticut hotel to be sent to the airport for trip to Las Vegas.

— 6:45 a.m. Liberty operations staff loads up the bus and heads to Hartford airport.

— 8:15 a.m. Players take bus for hour-long trip to airport.

— 11 a.m. Flight departs Hartford bound for Atlanta.

— 1 p.m. Flight lands in Atlanta and players have 40-minute window to get food before their connection is scheduled to depart.

— 2 p.m. Connecting flight departs Atlanta for Las Vegas.

— 6 p.m. Team lands in Las Vegas and operations staff waits on bus for luggage to be loaded as players take another bus to team hotel.

— 7:30 p.m. Team checks into hotel in Las Vegas.

Thursday:

— 2 p.m. Team has shootaround to get ready for Las Vegas game.

— 10 p.m. Game against Aces tips off.

— 12 a.m. Game 2 of the road trip ends, Liberty lose 98-81 to the Aces.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

