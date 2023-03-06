trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 9:24 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 9:24 AM ET
In this undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a sphinx statue believed to be made in the likeness of a Roman emperor is uncovered from an archaeological site in Qena, Egypt. The site that also contains a shrine to the Ancient Egyptian god Horus dating back to the Roman era, according to the country’s top antiquities official Mostafa Waziri. Waziri also said in a statement that initial examinations point to the statue being modeled after the Roman Emperor Claudius, who ruled in the first century AD. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt, antiquities authorities said Monday.

The artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of the capital of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 A.D., the ministry said.

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information to statue’s identity and the area. The statue is much smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 66 feet (20 meters) high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.

Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  7. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  8. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  9. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  11. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  12. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  13. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  14. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  15. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  16. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  17. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  18. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
Load more

Video

See all Video