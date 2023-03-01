trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Arsenal beats Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear in EPL

by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 4:58 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/01/23 4:58 PM ET
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 on Wednesday, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season.

Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium, where Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front with a rising shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 40th minute.

The England winger turned provider in the first minute of first-half stoppage time by plucking the ball off the toes of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to play in Martinelli, who delivered a low finish.

Martin Odegaard converted a cut-back from Leandro Trossard in the 71st and Martinelli added a fourth in the 80th to complete a dominant performance from Mikel Arteta’s team, which has now played the same number of games — 25 from a total of 38 — as second-place Manchester City.

In terms of margin of victory, only the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October bettered this result for Arsenal, which has won three straight games to get over a blip where the team collected just one point from a possible nine — including a loss to City. Arsenal is bidding to win the league for the first time since 2004.

Everton stayed in the relegation zone in third-to-last place and has lost three of its last four games under recently hired manager Sean Dyche. The Merseyside club has played one more game than the rest of the teams in relegation danger.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  2. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  3. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  4. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  5. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  6. House Ethics Committee launches George Santos investigation
  7. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  8. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  9. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  10. North Carolina Republicans reach deal to expand Medicaid
  11. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  12. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
  13. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  14. Democrats plot effort to counter Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 narrative
  15. DOJ argues Trump should not face immunity in Jan. 6 civil suits
  16. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  17. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  18. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video