trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

by BEN NUCKOLS, Associated Press - 05/30/23 12:38 PM ET
by BEN NUCKOLS, Associated Press - 05/30/23 12:38 PM ET
Sarah Fernandes, 11, from Omaha, Neb., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sarah Fernandes, 11, from Omaha, Neb., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly make the sounds in words that everyday English speakers never hear, much less use in conversation. Here are 10 words taken from a round in the 2022 finals, along with their definitions. Listen carefully: Can you spell any of them correctly?

ANSWERS

1. dasypodid

2. martinete

3. phenocoll

4. tyrolienne

5. opisometer

6. ditalini

7. coracidium

8. charadriiform

9. ajivika

10. Pachytylus

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  7. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  8. Did we just dodge a recession?
  9. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  10. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  11. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  12. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  13. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  14. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  15. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  16. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  17. Entire graduating class at California charter school accepted into 4-year ...
  18. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video