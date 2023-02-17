trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Barstool Sports is acquired by Penn Entertainment

by The Associated Press - 02/17/23 2:57 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/17/23 2:57 PM ET
Davidc Portnoy, Sebastian the Ibis
FILE – Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, attends an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, Penn Entertainment Inc. announced it has closed on its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool that it doesn’t already own. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Barstool Sports has been sold to Penn Entertainment Inc.

Penn paid about $388 million for the remaining stake in Barstool Sports that it doesn’t already own, the sports and entertainment company said Friday.

Penn and Barstool Sports first announced an exclusive sports betting and iCasino partnership in early 2020. Penn took a 36% stake of Barstool Sports in February 2020 for approximately $163 million, comprised of about $135 million in cash and $28 million in non-voting convertible preferred stock.

The initial deal included a path for Penn to gain full ownership of Barstool Sports.

Barstool was founded in 2003 by Dave Portnoy as a free sports and gambling newspaper. It is now a digital platform that covers sports, lifestyle, and entertainment with more than 200 million followers.

“Barstool is a proven, powerful media brand with an authentic voice and vast, loyal audience that provides us with a strong top of funnel for new customer acquisition and organic cross-selling opportunities across our growing interactive division,” Penn Entertainment Inc. CEO Jay Snowden said in a statement on Friday.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  6. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  7. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  15. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  16. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  17. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  18. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
Load more

Video

See all Video