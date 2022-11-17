trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY

by The Associated Press - 11/17/22 12:47 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/17/22 12:47 PM ET
A Michigan Dept. of Transportation snowplow clears a section of M-139 during a late fall snowstorm Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, near downtown Berrien Springs, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo, where the National Weather Service said up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) might fall in some spots through Sunday, with periods of near-zero visibility. Other areas could get a foot (0.3 meters) or less of the lake-effect snow, which is caused by frigid air picking up copious amounts of moisture from the warmer lakes.

Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a driving ban beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, shortly after heavy snow punctuated by thunder and lightning moved into Buffalo, quickly covering the ground and roads. The most intense snowfall was expected to last through Friday evening, with more falling on Saturday into Sunday.

Administrators canceled Friday classes for students in Buffalo and throughout the county. Amtrak stations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew closed Thursday and will stay closed Friday, The Buffalo News reported, while numerous flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were canceled.

“I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously,” Hochul said.

Also ahead of the storm, the NFL announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday.

The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit, as they are scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of snow in northern New York on the eastern edge of Lake Ontario, and in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  5. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  6. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  7. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  11. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  17. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video