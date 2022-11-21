trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

by The Associated Press - 11/21/22 3:09 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/21/22 3:09 PM ET
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.

The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021. Twitter — at the time — feared there was a risk of further incitement to violence if Trump were allowed to remain on the platform. Trump himself has said he won’t return to Twitter and as of Monday had not tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also hasn’t deleted his account.

Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene’s account.

Earlier, Musk said he would not make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “ content moderation council ” with diverse viewpoints. Neither Twitter nor Musk have announced the existence of such a council. Twitter did not respond to a message for comment on Monday.

Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

One account Musk has said he won’t allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk tweeted Sunday in response to calls for Jones’ reinstatement. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Jones was sued by victims’ families for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Judgements against him have totaled $1.44 billion.

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  2. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  3. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  6. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  7. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  10. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  11. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  12. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  13. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  14. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  15. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  16. Vet who took down alleged club shooter: ‘I reached up and did what I had to ...
  17. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  18. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
Load more

Video

See all Video