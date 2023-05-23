trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

Father, son sentenced for decadelong, $20 million lottery fraud scheme

by AP - 05/23/23 7:52 AM ET
by AP - 05/23/23 7:52 AM ET

BOSTON (AP) — A father and son from Massachusetts have both been sent to prison for running an elaborate lottery fraud scheme designed to enrich themselves and help prize winners avoid paying taxes on their windfall, prosecutors said.

Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, both of Watertown, cashed in 14,000 winning lottery tickets over a roughly 10-year period, laundered more than $20 million in proceeds, and then lied on their tax returns to cheat the IRS out of about $6 million, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston announced Monday.

The Jaafars purchased winning lottery tickets at a discount from people who wanted to avoid identification by the state lottery commission, which withholds taxes and outstanding child support payments from payouts.

After purchasing the tickets, using the stores that sold them as go-betweens, the Jaafars claimed the full prize amount. Although they reported the winnings on their tax returns, they also claimed equivalent fake gambling losses as an offset to avoid federal income taxes, prosecutors said.

Ali Jaafar was sentenced to five years in prison. Yousef Jaafar received a sentence of more than four years. They were also ordered to pay $6 million in restitution and forfeit the profits from their scheme.

They were convicted in December of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and filing a false tax return.

Mohamed Jaafar, another of Ali Jaafar’s sons, pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in November and awaits sentencing.

The defendants paid the owners of dozens of stores that sell lottery tickets to facilitate the transactions, and the state lottery commission is in the process of revoking or suspending the licenses of more than 40 lottery agents, authorities said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  3. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  4. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  7. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  8. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  9. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  10. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  11. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  12. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  13. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  14. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  15. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  16. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  17. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  18. Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth ...
Load more

Video

See all Video