trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Top Headlines

FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

by The Associated Press - 11/23/22 7:51 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/23/22 7:51 AM ET
Ecuador’s fans celebrate after the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday.

FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.

The chants were reportedly directed at Chile, which brought a legal case ahead of the World Cup to try to take Ecuador’s place.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the case against the Ecuadorian soccer federation, which is held responsible for fan behavior at games.

Ecuador fans also drew global attention to their chants in Spanish of “we want beer” during the team’s 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a reference to FIFA and Qatari organizers banning the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

More AP Top Headlines News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  2. These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022
  3. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  4. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
  5. Trump attacks Cheney over WaPo report Jan. 6 panel staff frustration
  6. Murkowski defeats Trump-backed challenger in Alaska Senate race
  7. Accountant testifies Trump reported significant tax losses for a decade
  8. Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
  9. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  10. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  11. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  12. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  13. Merrick Garland misses the target
  14. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  15. Georgia's Herschel Walker getting 'homestead' tax break in Texas
  16. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  17. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  18. Trump seeks access to unredacted Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit
Load more

Video

See all Video